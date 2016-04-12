Jerome Heer
What is the County Behavioral Health Division Trying to Hide?
It’s been more than a year since the Milwaukee County Board directed the county auditor to conduct a five-year follow-up to his 2010 report on patient and staff safety at Milwaukee County’s psychiatric hospital. But work on the report has b... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Audit of $19 Million Courthouse Fire Exposes Flaws in County’s Response to Emergencies
An audit of the July 2013 electrical fire at the Milwaukee County Courthouse raises questions about the county’s preparedness for emergencies, its approach to maintaining its facilities and whether the contractor that took in $16 million fo... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:44 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Johnny Thomas Trial to Begin Next Week
A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Mars Haunted House 2010
Mars Haunted House has been upgraded for 2010. It's located on the 2nd story of a haunted old commercial building on Historic Mitchell Street (734 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwauke,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE