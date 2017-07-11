RSS

Jerry Apps

Wisconsin author Jerry Apps delivers memories of farm life and family recipes in Old Farm Country Cookbook. more

Jul 11, 2017 3:33 PM Eat/Drink

In his latest book, the Badger State’s most recognized contemporary essayist on the outdoors, Jerry Apps, recounts his boyhood on a central Wisconsin farm where water was never in dependable supply. more

Feb 3, 2017 9:11 AM Books

Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM Books

He might be best known for the Emmy-winning Wisconsin Public Televisiondocumentary, “A Farm Winter with Jerry Apps,” but Apps is also a veteran natureand environmental writer with several books and many articles.His latest publication, Whis.. more

Apr 9, 2015 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Over the years farming has transitioned from operating primarily as a family business to the proliferation of large agri-farms, a switch hard felt in many small towns across the American Midwest. Author Jerry Apps’ timely new more

Apr 4, 2013 4:47 PM Books

Recorded live in Poland, the sixth CD by the Conference Call quartet features improvised and freely interpreted original compositions by musicians in tune with each others pulse as they explore the far ends of their instruments. Lovely impr... more

Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

