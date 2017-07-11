Jerry Apps
From Farm to Table in an Old Wisconsin Kitchen
Wisconsin author Jerry Apps delivers memories of farm life and family recipes in Old Farm Country Cookbook. more
Jul 11, 2017 3:33 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Never Curse the Rain: A Farm Boy’s Reflection on Water (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jerry Apps
In his latest book, the Badger State’s most recognized contemporary essayist on the outdoors, Jerry Apps, recounts his boyhood on a central Wisconsin farm where water was never in dependable supply. more
Feb 3, 2017 9:11 AM David Luhrssen Books
Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Jerry Apps and Steve Apps
Jerry Apps is an articulate, reasonable-minded spokesperson for the history and value of rural Wisconsin. In collaboration with his photographer-son Steve, Roshara Journal: Chronicling Four Seasons, Fifty Years, and 120 Acres focuses on the... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Land with Jerry Apps
He might be best known for the Emmy-winning Wisconsin Public Televisiondocumentary, “A Farm Winter with Jerry Apps,” but Apps is also a veteran natureand environmental writer with several books and many articles.His latest publication, Whis.. more
Apr 9, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Ghost of the Family Farm
Over the years farming has transitioned from operating primarily as a family business to the proliferation of large agri-farms, a switch hard felt in many small towns across the American Midwest. Author Jerry Apps’ timely new more
Apr 4, 2013 4:47 PM Jenni Herrick Books
