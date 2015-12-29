RSS

Jerry Garcia

Dec 29, 2015 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

When Warren Haynes fronts an electric band and a symphony orchestra for the Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration coming to the Riverside Theater on May 21, it’s a toss-up as to what will be the biggest audience more

May 14, 2014 1:32 AM Music Feature

A sold-out crowd of 1,300 gathered at the Pabst Theater Friday night for the return of the Dark Star Orchestra, the ultimate Grateful Dead tribute band that not only performs, note for note, the catalog of the Dead, but also brings its own.... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Tromba Lontana ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 2 Comments

Milwaukee says goodbye to one of its most endearing pop-punk bands tonight when the Chinese Telephones play one last show at the Borg Ward (supported, in typical fashion, by about four or five dozen other bands.) Erin Wolf has a smart, must-read i.. more

Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

PhilLeshcan remember the very moment he knew he wanted to be a musician. It was1944, Lesh was 4 years old and his grandmother had the radio tuned to abroadcast of the Symphony No.1 by JohannesBrahms. The movement’s tympanic opening and regal stru... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

