Jerry Grillo

Milwaukee jazz vet Jerry Grillo marks the 25th anniversary of his debut album, This Funny World, with a performance and a remastered reissue of the recording. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Local Music

Photo by August Ray

Jerry Grillo will celebrate 20 years (more or less) as a jazz singer with a pair of performances. more

May 26, 2015 8:23 PM Local Music

The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longes... more

Sep 17, 2014 12:44 AM Off the Cuff

Vocalist Jerry Grillo and pianist Joe Kral’s Music Box is a four-song collection of ballads that have entered the jazz repertoire or—in the case of Grillo’s “Lonely”—should have become standards. The duo wanders through reminiscence and ... more

Dec 18, 2013 12:45 AM Album Reviews

Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Several years ago Jerry Grillo was one of the most prolific jazz performers in town, recor Some of the ,Local Music more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

