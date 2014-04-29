Jerry Lewis
Martin Scorsese’s Best?
King of Comedy was always my favoriteMartin Scorsese film and watching the new Blu-ray release reminds me of why.The story is rooted in its time yet oddly prophetic, the characters arestriking and the cast is remarkably out.. more
Apr 29, 2014 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dean Martin: America’s Grand Roast Master
DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more
Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts
Dean Martin was a talented entertainer from theold school—a singer as well as a comedian. He began as a nightclub vocalist inthe Bing Crosby mode, but came to attention as Jerry Lewis’ straight man at aNew York club. They drew .. more
Oct 15, 2013 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Gil Scott-Heron
Chicago-born, Tennessee-raised, New York-schooled Gil Scott-Heron has made a career out of a decades-long fusion between poetry, literature, spoken-word jazz, old soul, slick R&B and a kind of precursory hip-hop. Simply, the man is an amalg... more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ringing in the New Year—Champagne & Sparkling Wine
Champagne is the region in France wherethis celebration-and-headache-inducing wine ori Brut, Extra Dry, ,The Naked Vine more
Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink