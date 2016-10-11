RSS
Jerusalem
Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusaders and Built an Islamic Empire (DaCapo Press), by John Man
The medieval Muslim leader Saladin ruled over Sunni and Shia with relative equanimity and recaptured Jerusalem from the Roman Catholic Crusaders. Writing for a popular audience in Saladin: The Sultan Who Vanquished the Crusades and Built an... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Shakespeare Returns . . . in a way . . .
Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Oth.. more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Epitaph for German Judaism: From Halle to Jerusalem
Epitaph ,Books more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!