Jesse Eisenberg

Bringing Batman and Superman head to head, not as allies but as enemies, could be an interesting concept but arrives instead as a naked marketing scheme in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. What lifts the film isn’t Henry Cavill’s Superma... more

Mar 29, 2016 1:40 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

American Ultra, a reinterpretation of the sleeper premise introduced by The Manchurian Candidate in 1962, interjects romantic and comedic elements into the genre. The film marks the reunion of Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, who appear... more

Aug 25, 2015 7:53 PM Film Reviews

The End of the Tour is a film about writer David Foster Wallace based on the book by Rolling Stone reporter David Lipsky. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:31 PM Film Reviews

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more

May 27, 2013 11:53 PM Film Clips

To Rome With Love is no Midnight in Paris, but then, Woody Allen set the bar so high last summer that it may... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

