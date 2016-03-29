Jesse Eisenberg
A Not So Super Movie
Bringing Batman and Superman head to head, not as allies but as enemies, could be an interesting concept but arrives instead as a naked marketing scheme in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. What lifts the film isn’t Henry Cavill’s Superma... more
Mar 29, 2016 1:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
American Ultra
American Ultra, a reinterpretation of the sleeper premise introduced by The Manchurian Candidate in 1962, interjects romantic and comedic elements into the genre. The film marks the reunion of Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, who appear... more
Aug 25, 2015 7:53 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The End of the Tour
The End of the Tour is a film about writer David Foster Wallace based on the book by Rolling Stone reporter David Lipsky. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:31 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 27
One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more
May 27, 2013 11:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
To Rome With Love
To Rome With Love is no Midnight in Paris, but then, Woody Allen set the bar so high last summer that it may... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews