RSS

Jesse James

In Shot All to Hell: Jesse James, the Northfield Raid, and the Wild West’s Greatest Escape (William Morrow/HarperCollins), Mark Lee Gardner introduces Jesse and Frank James at the beginning of their outlaw days (Jesse started during the Civ... more

Oct 15, 2013 11:46 PM Books

The lost highway of which Hank Williams sang is the visual motif in The Last Ride, a fictionalized story of that final road trip ending in Williams’ death on New Year’s Day, 1953. Told from the perspective of the naïve kid (Jesse more

Jun 20, 2013 1:21 PM Home Movies

book_custer.jpg.jpe

That history is written by the victorious is a truism repeated so many times that its veracity is unquestioned. But one need only browse the books, films and songs about American outlaws such as Jesse James, Cole Younger, more

Mar 28, 2013 5:18 PM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES