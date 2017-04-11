Jessica Biel
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 13, 2017
A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst
Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: April 13, 2017
This eighth "Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids.
Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Auditions: The Drowsy Chaperone in Elm Grove
The Drowsy Chaperone sounds very much like the title of a vintage Broadway musical. It's not. It's actually the title of a musical about a fan of a fictitious vintage Broadway musical named, oddly enough The Drowsy Chaperone. The fan plays the r..
May 18, 2011 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Easy Virtue
Veronica's smile fades to a thin frown as her eyes meet her new daughter-in-law, Larita. A Easy Virtue
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews