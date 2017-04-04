Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain’s Memorable Performance as ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’
The Zookeeper’s Wife doesn’t entirely escape the temptation of Hollywood melodrama, and would benefit from some careful trimming, yet includes a score of memorable scenes and is sustained and elevated by Jessica Chastain’s unforgettable per... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic Tale
Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more
Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Crimson Peak
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more
Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Martian
Matt Damon stars in the science fiction thriller The Martian. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Recently Released 6.11.15
Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'A Most Violent Year'
Jessica Chastain shows more steel than ever under her dreamy eyes in the engrossing drama, A Most Violent Year. more
May 1, 2015 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘A Most Violent Year’
1981 saw a record number of rapes and murders in the annals of New York City. By placing A Most Violent Year in 1981, writer-director J.C. Chandor infuses his film with the sense of urban paranoia that prevailed then. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:32 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Interstellar
Christopher Nolan is a director with a commendable determination to film his movies on old-school film stock as well as an interest in folding big ideas into big Hollywood thrillers. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:38 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 5
Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
