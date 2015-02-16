RSS

Jessica Dickey

theaterreview_theamishproject_1.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more

Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Theater

theaterpreview_amish.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Theater

■ Halloween comes early thanks to Peninsula Players. The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful is a madcap romp that takes us on a journey through multiple settings in which two actors play eight characters of both sexes and take on more th... more

Jul 25, 2014 1:39 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES