Jessica Lanius
‘The Mojo and the Sayso’ For Transcending Grief
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and Theatre LILA’s production of The Mojo and the Sayso is an astute and timely masterpiece. Inspired by the 1974 shooting of a black 10-year-old by a police officer who allegedly mistook him for a burglar, Aishah ... more
Feb 2, 2016 4:44 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Police Shooting Drama Onstage This Month with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more
Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
State Senate Showdown in Racine
With a slim 18-15 advantage in the state Senate, Democrats are working to hold onto the seat held by state Sen. John Lehman in Racine County. Lehman, a member of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee and the chair of the Senate Educati... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features