RSS

Jessica Steinhoff

Milwaukee’s Green Machine Fue What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

Thetime to green your resume is now. The federal Green Jobs Act got a $500million boost from the economic stimulus package and is expec,News Features more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

We hear it all the time, especiallyaround the start of each new year: Many What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

Obesity’snot something that has one simple “cause.” It’s influenced by a numberof factors, from the foods you eat to the type and amount of exerciseyou do to your ,News Features more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

  As Sen. Joe Biden said duringlast week’s vice presidential debate, this year’s election may be the most important in recent history. While the unpopular war and the Wall Stree,News Features more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage2990.jpe

   Local band Wooden Robot couldn’t bemore mysterious. First, there&rsquo HandmadeNation ,Music Feature more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage2738.jpe

Last month, the CaliforniaSupreme Court struck down Proposition 22, a ballot referendum in which61% of the state’s residents voted that the word “marriage” should onlypertain to a union between a man and a woman. Since then, hundreds ofsame-sex c... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2555.jpe

   In1969, the band Deep Purple made history by performing Jon Lord’s Con A Different Sea ,Local Music more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage1490.jpe

INJANUARY 2006, UW-MILWAUKEE SENIOR EVAN MCDONIELS WAS ITCHING TO EXPLOREthe world beyon Cond' Nast Traveler ,Cover Story more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1492.jpe

GIMME A BREAK Cond' Nast Traveler ,News Features more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage1043.jpe

In many cultures, Black Lips are considered unbecoming because they “tend to cast a I Love India. ,Music Feature more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage602.jpe

Ed Lay,drummer for Editors, is living the high life, and he kn The Back Room, ,Music Feature more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES