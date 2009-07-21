Jessica Wilber
Blitzen Trapper @ The Pabst Theater
From the first guitar chord that burst from the amplifiers, watching Blitzen Trapper was like taking a ride in a time machine with the date set to 1970. Other than the standard instrumentsdrums, bass, guitars, keyboardsthe band broke out... more
Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Wilber Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Uproar @ Shorewood Legion Hall
The show started an hour late, and before the second band even took the stage, the cops had already arrived to check everyone's IDs and corral anyone who was drinking into the basement bar area. The crowd's energy was running high when the ... more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Wilber Concert Reviews
Melt Banana @ The Cactus Club
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Jessica Wilber Concert Reviews 2 Comments