RSS

Jessica Wilber

blogimage7351.jpe

From the first guitar chord that burst from the amplifiers, watching Blitzen Trapper was like taking a ride in a time machine with the date set to 1970. Other than the standard instrumentsdrums, bass, guitars, keyboardsthe band broke out... more

Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage7286.jpe

The show started an hour late, and before the second band even took the stage, the cops had already arrived to check everyone's IDs and corral anyone who was drinking into the basement bar area. The crowd's energy was running high when the ... more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage212.jpe

November 01, 2007 Anoise band has to be particularly fantastic in order to be any for ,Concert Reviews more

Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES