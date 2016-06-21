RSS

Jesus Christ Superstar

War Babies is a collection of 18 tracks from The Sheep, an early ’70s Milwaukee band associated with the “Jesus Movement.” Co-ed vocals, guitar drenched in feedback and folk music influences bring favorable comparisons to Jefferson Airpl... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:08 PM Album Reviews

Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big red church just down the street from the central library on Wisconsin Avenue. The popular concert version of the classic Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Weber will resonate through the church once more as In.. more

Mar 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

There’sa pretty good chance that anyone familiar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s JesusChrist, Superstar already knows that there’s a new touring productionof the showing that will be making the national circuit. And there’s a prettygood chance that .. more

May 10, 2014 7:43 AM Theater

 Liberalismhas often floundered this century against the right. Maybe one reason is thatliberals stand on political platforms while rightists ride with thefoundational myth of America as a frontier land of rugged cowboys. .. more

Jan 2, 2014 6:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

 A small crowd of people crammed into a tiny room near the end of the year to hear the reading of an old film script. The Boulevard Theatre rounds out 2013 with a one-weekend-only staged reading of the script from the old 20th Century Fox film. It.. more

Dec 29, 2013 6:25 AM Theater

I’m not a huge fan of Andrew Llyod Webber and I’m particularly disinterested in Jesus Christ Superstar. It’s one of those shows that gets a round a lot for various reasons . . . it’s probably not a very bad piece of musical theatre and Id probab.. more

Feb 25, 2012 9:53 PM Theater

Beyond serving us some of the world’s best coffee beans and tea leaves, as well as some of the tastiest locally sourced food in the city, the owners of Alterra have given Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs a comfortable haven, a place where ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Demagogues often prosper under the rules of democracy, intimidating the moderate and preying on the weak-minded. But in a healthy society, such figures cannot cross a final threshold of decency without jeopardizing their own status—and toda... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Though it would sound almost blasphemously arrogant if he were to say it himself, Jesus Christ is the role Ted Neeley was born to play. Neeley starred in the 1973 film adaptation of the Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera more

Feb 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Barbara Ehrenreich’s 2001 book Nickel and Dimed examined the aftermath of 1996 welfare reform, using investigative journalism to demonstrate that having a job in no way guarantees escaping poverty. Ehrenreich posed as a blue-collar worker, ... more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The Barber of Seville’s plot involves theamorous adventures of a young count as he Il barbiere di Siviglia ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

Fresh from a new album, Tonight, that recaptures much of the hooky, herky-jerk charm of their 2004 debut album, popular Scottish exports (and sartorial icons) Franz Ferdinand have planned a Milwaukee stop on their upcoming American tour. They'll b.. more

Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

I have all kinds of plans to do a season wrap-up, but I'm not ready toyet. It's still not reconciled in my head that we're done with baseballafter I'd been to Miller Park for games in 8 straight months. From thekickoff/last spring training game.. more

Oct 7, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

  Jesus Christ Superstar was a first at many levels when itdebuted   Jesus Christ Superstar ,Theater more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

What if Jesus Christ were a flamboyant, singing rock star? Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webb Jesus Christ Superstar ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

