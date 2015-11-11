Jesus Christ
Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs @ Cactus Club
Donald Trump and Jesus Christ each loomed large over Holly Golightly and the Brokeoffs’ Tuesday night show. more
Nov 11, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Dissecting A Short
A Pink Banana Shorts program always ends up being a little weird and unexpected in some respect. And the weird thing about it is that you never really know what part of it is going to be weird and unexpected.Invariably, there's that one short.. more
Jun 4, 2012 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Poems of Jesus Christ (W.W. Norton), translated by Willis Barnstone
Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
WPCA Presents ‘Climate Change in the North Woods’
Eachcontributor donated an artwork specifically created to publicize the crucialissue of The Warming ,Art more
Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts