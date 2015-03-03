Jet
A Dash of Glam: Inspiring Beauty at the Milwaukee Art Museum
The Fashion Fair’s voluminous wardrobe has been curated and reimagined in this Milwaukee Art Museum exhibit. more
Mar 3, 2015 6:50 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Super Hero or Super Nerd?
Despite an often-puerile screenplay and a sledgehammer's subtlety, a good idea and an excellent cast power Super (out now on DVD and Blu-ray). In his film debut, Rainn Wilson (“The Office's” dweeby Dwight) plays a lovelorn loser, an unhappy man.. more
Aug 1, 2011 3:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jet
Australians snapped up by the majors at the peak of the mainstream garage-rock revival, Jet belatedly topped the American charts in 2004 with “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” a thin rewrite of Iggy Pop’s “Lust for Life” spiced wit more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee