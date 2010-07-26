RSS

Jewel

blogimage5634.jpe

Folk-pop singer Jewel embraced her inner Sufjan Stevens on her latest U.S. tour, writing a song about every city she visited. Her tribute to Milwaukee, which she performed at the Pabst Theater at her June 3 stop, is a giggled melange of Wikipedia-.. more

Jul 26, 2010 1:45 PM On Music

The flamboyant feather boas and infamous “palimony” suit were decades in the future. In the 1950s Liberace, dressed in white tie and black tails, was a concert pianist-cum-entertainer popularized through the young medium of television. The DVD s.. more

Jul 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s Green Machine Fue What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

blogimage4049.jpe

Though it’s a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, the Okobos Music Festival in Green Bay has attracted some big-name acts that are skipping Milwaukee on their latest round of tours: Death Cab For Cutie hea,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1446.jpe

It's a bit out of the Milwaukee area—actually, a good deal out of the Milwaukee area—but it deserves some attention nonetheless: A new line of "socially responsible" footwear called Okobos is launching itself this October with a concert in Green B.. more

Aug 22, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES