RSS

Jewelry

racine+art+fest+2.png

On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more

May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Sponsored Content

steampunk gears.jpg.jpe

Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more

Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

bmo harris pavilion.jpg.jpe

Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more

Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

artpre.jpg.jpe

People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more

Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18959.jpe

In December 2011 Craig Kasten opened Mobocracy, a vintage clothing and organic products store. The store's name, Mobocracy, means “ruled by the people.” “It's like democracy, but with more anarchy,” Kasten jokes. The stor more

Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more

Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6237.jpe

The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more

Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM On Music

In the aftermath of the tragedy at O’Donnell Park in June, questions are being raised about the county’s stewardship of its properties.Funds were cut out of two recent budgets for routine building inspections. And despite lawsuits over the ... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage9994.jpe

NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly turned out household names the same way similar star-making television programs have, but its alums have had a decent track record on the comedy circuits. One of its most successful is Ral more

Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9544.jpe

Peter C. Muir explores a little understoodchapter of this story in Long Lost Blues:Popul Long Lost Blues:Popular Blues in America,1850-1920 ,Books more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage3961.jpe

As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Another upcoming production that I haven’t had the time to make much fuss about is Off The Wall’s upcoming staging of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd. This one has something of an odd history with me personally. Somewhere in Junior Hi.. more

Jul 7, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3809.jpe

May 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3680.jpe

The state Supreme Court agreed to review the constitutional ban against same-sex marriage and civil unions of all kinds. No, the court isn’t weighing in on whether the ban is meanspirited, discriminatory and redundant. (Even though it is.) It’s go.. more

May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage6237.jpe

Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6240.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boroug... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6235.jpe

Milwaukee’s Saltshakers have spent over a half decade refining a sound that is decidedly power-pop. With a focus on catchy hooks the band takes a lo-fi approach, playing up their pop sensibilities for an accessible sound. If you haven’t see... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6236.jpe

In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Chicago will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSunday, N,Sponsored Events more

Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage3959.jpe

It's 9 o'clock in the morning. Nobody else in the park accept a few reporters and vendors. The hum of the air systems, a guy mopping the top of the dugout emblazoned with a huge logo for the NLDS. A few ,Sports more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES