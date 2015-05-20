Jewelry
Monument Square Art Festival Returns to Downtown Racine May 30 & 31
On Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, one of Wisconsin’s oldest and most respected fine art festivals will take place in Downtown Racine. The Monument Square Art Festival presents85 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety.. more
May 20, 2015 7:27 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Garden and Gears: Steampunk Faire Comes to The Domes
Uniquejewelry incorporating old car keys, gears and assorted industrial material andfashions custom-printed with Victorian paintings can all be found at the“Gardens & Gears: Steampunk Faire” at the Mitchell Park Domes.Running through March 3.. more
Feb 19, 2014 7:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Summerfest Isn't Hosting Any Shows at the BMO Harris Pavilion This Fall
Summerfest spared no expense on its new BMO Harris Pavilion, a $13.5 million, lakefront amphitheater that, in addition to hosting festival performances, was also touted as a state-of-the-art stand-alone venue. With its covered stage, the pavilion .. more
Sep 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Memories and Mementos Connect in Heirloom Exhibition
People fill their personal worlds with objects — adornments, furnishings, garments, images and tools. Which objects will be passed along and valued in the future? more
Apr 25, 2013 4:21 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Kasten Brings Mobocracy to Port Washington
In December 2011 Craig Kasten opened Mobocracy, a vintage clothing and organic products store. The store's name, Mobocracy, means “ruled by the people.” “It's like democracy, but with more anarchy,” Kasten jokes. The stor more
Jun 12, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
SALT
Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more
Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Local Music Wrap-Up: Monday Revival, Testa Rosa, The Cranberry Show
The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more
Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Who Was Looking Out for O’Donnell Parking Structure?
In the aftermath of the tragedy at O’Donnell Park in June, questions are being raised about the county’s stewardship of its properties.Funds were cut out of two recent budgets for routine building inspections. And despite lawsuits over the ... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Ralphie May
NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly turned out household names the same way similar star-making television programs have, but its alums have had a decent track record on the comedy circuits. One of its most successful is Ral more
Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Long Lost Blues
Peter C. Muir explores a little understoodchapter of this story in Long Lost Blues:Popul Long Lost Blues:Popular Blues in America,1850-1920 ,Books more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Tiny Vipers Take it Slow. Really, Really slow.
As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Simple Haircut
Another upcoming production that I haven’t had the time to make much fuss about is Off The Wall’s upcoming staging of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd. This one has something of an odd history with me personally. Somewhere in Junior Hi.. more
Jul 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ozzy Osbourne Sues Tony Iommi, With Apparent Remorse
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kudos to the State Supreme Court
The state Supreme Court agreed to review the constitutional ban against same-sex marriage and civil unions of all kinds. No, the court isn’t weighing in on whether the ban is meanspirited, discriminatory and redundant. (Even though it is.) It’s go.. more
May 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Cold War Kids
Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brooklyn Boy
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Donald Margulies' comic drama Brooklyn Boy stars Jim DeVita as a Brooklyn native who, despite finding success as an author of autobiographical work, struggles to connect with people in his home boroug... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Saltshakers
Milwaukee’s Saltshakers have spent over a half decade refining a sound that is decidedly power-pop. With a focus on catchy hooks the band takes a lo-fi approach, playing up their pop sensibilities for an accessible sound. If you haven’t see... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pezzettino
In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chicago (11/2)
Chicago will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSunday, N,Sponsored Events more
Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Not Bud Light
It's 9 o'clock in the morning. Nobody else in the park accept a few reporters and vendors. The hum of the air systems, a guy mopping the top of the dugout emblazoned with a huge logo for the NLDS. A few ,Sports more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports