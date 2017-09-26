Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Finding Rest on 'The Seventh Day' at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Through Dec. 31 at Jewish Museum Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Whitefish Bay Meets the Sea-Going Dilemma Fish in 'The Art of Dr. Seuss'
Whitefish Bay’s Gallery 505 displays a rare collection of the paintings and sculpture of Dr. Seuss, “The Art of Dr. Seuss," Sept. 14-17. There is a special opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. The Jewish Museum Milwauke... more
Sep 12, 2017 1:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Everyday Magic at Jewish Museum Milwaukee's 'Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective'
“Moments and Markers: An Adolph Rosenblatt Retrospective" at Jewish Museum Milwaukee presents the work of a local artist who took life around him as the inspiration for his art. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:22 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions
Racine Art Museum Unveils Three Summer Exhibitions, Jewish Museum Milwaukee honors Adolph Rosenblatt and the Lakefront Festival of Arts returns to the grounds of the Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 13, 2017 1:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Museum Mile Hosts 'Art in the City: Plein Air MKE'
The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13. Finally, to ... more
May 9, 2017 1:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Don't Overlook Milwaukee's 'Little' Museums
Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
The Message of Survival
“Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz," is a moving testament to the power of an untrained artist with something important to express. This exhibition is on display through May 26 at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:04 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Beth Lipman ‘Once & Again’
The exhibition “Once & Again: Still Lifes by Beth Lipman” is on view at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee through Jan. 8, 2017. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Art in the City
Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t... more
May 3, 2016 3:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
He Fought to Illuminate the World
The Jewish Museum Milwaukee displays “Arthur Szyk: The Art of Illumination” through May 15. more
Feb 9, 2016 1:56 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Jews of Argentina at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more
Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
‘Southern Exposure: The Jews of Argentina’ Exposes Culture that Gave Rise to Jewish Cowboys
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee opens an exhibit on the world’s sixth largest Jewish community, “Southern Exposure: the Jews of Argentina.” It runs Oct. 4-Jan. 17, 2016. more
Sep 29, 2015 7:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Off The Cuff with Patti Sherman-Cisler
Interview with Patti Sherman-Cisler, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s executive director. more
Sep 8, 2015 3:50 PM Tyler Friedman Off the Cuff
American Life Around Milwaukee
"Thehistory of the world is but the biography of great men," claimed ThomasCarlyle. If so, could the history of twentieth century America be revealedthrough the works of great American artists, architects and athletes? Decidefor yoursel.. more
Jun 10, 2015 1:57 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: June 11-17
Summer festival season is in full swing as Milwaukee celebrates all things Polish, queer and garlicky. more
Jun 9, 2015 9:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
'Founders & Visionaries: Wisconsin Jewish Artists from the Milwaukee Art Museum' at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee
In “Founders & Visionaries: Wisconsin Jewish Artists from the Milwaukee Art Museum,” (on display now through May 31) the Jewish Museum Milwaukee has raided MAM’s archives to highlight the work of four artists—Fred Berman, Joseph Friebert, Aaron.. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:15 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dreams Cut Short by the Holocaust
Fashion designs by Holocaust victim Hedwig Strnad, created from her sketches by the Milwaukee Rep’s costume shop, are displayed at the Jewish Museum of Milwaukee in the exhibit “Stitching History from the Holocaust.” more
Jan 6, 2015 7:33 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Knitting Factory Co-Founder Bob Appel Will Speak at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
In conjunction with the closing stretch of its Jews Who Rock exhibit, which runs through Aug. 10, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a talk with music executive Bob Appel on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A Milwaukee native, Bob Appel is the co-fou.. more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
When Warhol Did his Warhol Shtick
In the early 1960s, Andy Warhol’s star was on the rise. The triumph of post-war consumerism had been addressed by the young Warhol to the pleasure of a counter-cultural Zeitgeist bent on thumbing its nose at the values of the Greatest more
Feb 5, 2014 12:55 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts