Jewish

Although the Israeli documentary The Flat explores the shadows cast by the Holocaust over survivors, perpetrators and their descendants, it’s also an essay with universal significance on memory... more

Oct 2, 2012 1:36 PM Film Reviews

David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Books

“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is a powerful, timeless collection of short stories, captured in exquisite prose. Author Nathan Englander's eight new narratives hit the full range of human emotions as they charismatically e... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Oth.. more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Epitaph ,Books more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Using the lightning rod of religious iconography, UWM’s Union Art Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation,” attempts to draw a through-line amo,Today in Milwaukee more

May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

African Hut 1107 N. Old World Third St. 765-1110 Secrets of the New Explorers ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 7, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments

