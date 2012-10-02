Jewish
The Flat
Although the Israeli documentary The Flat explores the shadows cast by the Holocaust over survivors, perpetrators and their descendants, it’s also an essay with universal significance on memory... more
Oct 2, 2012 1:36 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Barnett Gallery's 'Paris Art Scene' Holds Treasures
David Barnett Gallery's “Toulouse-Lautrec and the Paris Art Scene” (through Oct. 13) is a must-see exhibition for anyone interested in French political and artistic history. The centerpiece is a rare 1897 portfolio of signed lithographs,... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Kabbalah
The port of Marseille has always been a magnet for many nations, and like New York nowadays, it's also become a high-speed cultural blender. The French Mediterranean city is home to Kabbalah, whose new CD often sounds like an Orthodox... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Poems of Jesus Christ (W.W. Norton), translated by Willis Barnstone
Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
In Darkness
“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Talking About Nathan Englander's New Works
What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank is a powerful, timeless collection of short stories, captured in exquisite prose. Author Nathan Englander's eight new narratives hit the full range of human emotions as they charismatically e... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Shakespeare Returns . . . in a way . . .
Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Oth.. more
Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Epitaph for German Judaism: From Halle to Jerusalem
Epitaph
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation
Using the lightning rod of religious iconography, UWM's Union Art Gallery's latest exhibit, "Implosion: Cultural Integration and Transformation," attempts to draw a through-line
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
