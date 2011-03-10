Jews And Baseball
Jews and Baseball
The uplifting tale of how Jackie Robinson broke baseball's race barrier has been told many times. Less examined, though, has been the long story of how Jewish ballplayers gradually overcame their own hurdles, including stereotypes and more
Mar 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jews and Baseball
For many Jewish immigrants who came to the U.S. between the 1880s and 1920s, baseball was their avenue into America, the badge that said, "You are accepted." The lovingly produced documentary Jews and Baseball reminds us that the badge was ... more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews