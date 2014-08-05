RSS
Jews Who Rock
Knitting Factory Co-Founder Bob Appel Will Speak at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
In conjunction with the closing stretch of its Jews Who Rock exhibit, which runs through Aug. 10, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a talk with music executive Bob Appel on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A Milwaukee native, Bob Appel is the co-fou.. more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jews Who Rock
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more
May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Blaine Schultz Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!