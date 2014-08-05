RSS

Jews Who Rock

knitting factory logo.jpg.jpe

In conjunction with the closing stretch of its Jews Who Rock exhibit, which runs through Aug. 10, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a talk with music executive Bob Appel on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A Milwaukee native, Bob Appel is the co-fou.. more

Aug 5, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

art2.jpg.jpe

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee celebrates 60 years of Jews in popular music with an exhibit that features hometown hero, the late Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, alongside legends like Bob Dylan and Bill Graham ... more

May 7, 2014 12:36 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES