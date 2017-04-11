Jews
Why? Explaining the Holocaust (W.W. Norton), by Peter Hayes
More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance (Viking), by Anders Rydell
The Nazis were art thieves on a massive scale. They also stole books. In The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, Swedish journalist Anders Rydell visits Amsterdam, Paris, Rome ... more
Jan 31, 2017 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Marcel Khalifé: Andalusia of Love (Nagam Records)
Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more
Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France (University of Illinois Press) By Emanuele Sica
In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
Fighting Hunger in Wisconsin
For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Mary Ann Miller
It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Fractured Tales of Milwaukee’s East Side: A True Story About the Germans, the Poles, the Irish, the Jews, the Italians, and the Greeks (AuthorHouse), by Thelma “Queen Tillie” Kamuchey and Jim “Rabbi” Hanley
During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Lemon Tree: An Arab, A Jew and the Heart of the Middle East
Ten years ago, when Israel was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary,Milwaukee-born journalist Sandy Tolan set out for Israel and the West Bank too seek out the human side of the A,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
The Sound of Music
Fill in the blank: “The hills are alive with the sound of _____.” If you can The Sound of Music ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Good for the Jews
The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. A sort of Flight of the Conchords for the kosher set, the The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
LSU is #1
LSU is #1October 01, 2007 | 02:03 PMAnd while I'm doubly happy, both because LSU is #1 and because stinkin' USC finally isn't, the whole makes me a little bitter.For weeks Wisconsin has lost ground in the polls because of lackluster performan.. more
Oct 1, 2007 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports