More than 70 years later, people are still asking why? As a particularly striking example of the human capacity for evil, the Holocaust continues to demand answers despite the library of books already dedicated to the subject. In Why? Expla... more

Apr 11, 2017 2:21 PM Books

The Nazis were art thieves on a massive scale. They also stole books. In The Book Thieves: The Nazi Looting of Europe’s Libraries and the Race to Return a Literary Inheritance, Swedish journalist Anders Rydell visits Amsterdam, Paris, Rome ... more

Jan 31, 2017 3:12 PM Books

Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more

Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Album Reviews

In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more

Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Around MKE

In Mussolini’s Army in the French Riviera: Italy’s Occupation of France, Emanuele Sica from Canada’s Royal Military College examines Italy’s World War II adventure in France and finds an army whose men were eager to fraternize with the nati... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:37 PM Books

For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Around MKE

It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Ten years ago, when Israel was celebrating it’s 50th anniversary,Milwaukee-born journalist Sandy Tolan set out for Israel and the West Bank too seek out the human side of the A,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Fill in the blank: “The hills are alive with the sound of _____.” If you can The Sound of Music ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Miramar Theatre, 9 p.m. A sort of Flight of the Conchords for the kosher set, the The Complete Travel Detective BibleThe Consummate Insider Tells YouWhat You Need to Know ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

LSU is #1October 01, 2007 | 02:03 PMAnd while I'm doubly happy, both because LSU is #1 and because stinkin' USC finally isn't, the whole makes me a little bitter.For weeks Wisconsin has lost ground in the polls because of lackluster performan.. more

Oct 1, 2007 4:00 AM More Sports

