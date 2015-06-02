Jfc
How the Budget Sausage Is Made
This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 22 Comments
Disability Advocates Oppose Budget Threat to Their Independence
The Joint Finance Committee heard testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget. Many disability advocates and their caregivers sharply criticized Scott Walker’s changes to Family Care and IRIS, saying they would pave the way for privati... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
Women and Girls Lose Out in GOP Budget
The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more
Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: The Private School Swindle
If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more
Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Democrats Shut Out of Fast-Tracked Budget and Bills
Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more
Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Residency Rules Stir Up Controversy at Greendale Budget Hearing
Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more
Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Senate in Limbo With Recount
The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
The Good Soldiers (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by David Finkel
The Good Soldiers ,Books more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Books
News of the Weird
In July, motorist Charles Diez spotted abicyclist and 3-year-old boy (also on the bike in The ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE