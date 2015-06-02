RSS

Jfc

news_budget.jpg.jpe

This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Expresso 22 Comments

news2_disabilityfamilycare.jpg.jpe

The Joint Finance Committee heard testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed budget. Many disability advocates and their caregivers sharply criticized Scott Walker’s changes to Family Care and IRIS, saying they would pave the way for privati... more

Mar 24, 2015 9:26 PM News Features 19 Comments

forward_1893.jpg.jpe

The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more

Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Daily Dose

private-school.jpg.jpe

If you still had any doubt that Republicans were trying to dismantle the state’s public school system—and put the state into debt—the new private school tuition tax credit more

Jun 18, 2013 10:41 PM Expresso

gov-scott-walker.jpg.jpe

We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more

Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Expresso

scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Daily Dose

news1.jpg.jpe

Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Scott Walker met this past week to craft handshake deals on income tax cuts, voucher school expansion and Medicaid more

Jun 5, 2013 2:38 PM News Features

dec19_2011_7994496_handfulofmoney_nihcdcfinalbudget2504174921.jpg.jpe

Among the most heated exchanges in the eight hours of public testimony on Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget last Thursday was over the item removing residency requirements for public employees statewide more

Apr 10, 2013 1:10 AM News Features

blogimage19040.jpe

The epic partisan battle for the Wisconsin Legislature is now coming down to an 834-vote difference in the 72,000 votes cast in the 21st Senate District in Racine County. Although a canvass confirmed... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

The Good Soldiers ,Books more

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books

In July, motorist Charles Diez spotted abicyclist and 3-year-old boy (also on the bike in The ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES