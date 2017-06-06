Jill Anna Ponasik

RSS

George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents its topsy-turvy new version of The Mikado at Next Act Theater, March 16-26. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:40 PM A&E Feature

The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Theater

Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more

Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more

Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Theater

Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more

May 31, 2016 4:09 PM Theater

: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Theater

Under Suzan Fete’s direction, John Pielmeier’s Agnes of God shines as a detailed psychological portrait of three women in a life-altering situation. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:43 AM Theater

In Tandem's Intimate Tenth Street Theatre

Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore  Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more

Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

A Chorus Line is an interesting premise for a musical. People have paid way too much to see that show over the years. I saw a touring production of the show a few years back at the Marcus Center. The distance and empty space struck me more than an.. more

May 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in a non-traditional setting. more

Mar 10, 2015 9:09 PM A&E Feature

Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Midwest premiere of Irish playwright Nancy Harris’ adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, The Kreutzer Sonata. This one-man drama features James Pickering as title character Pozdnyshev, a... more

Jan 13, 2015 10:37 PM Theater

During the 1960s, behavioral scientists explored the boundary between Homo sapiens and other primates by tearing chimpanzees from their surroundings and raising them as if they were human children. The memoirs of the most notorious of thos... more

Nov 4, 2014 8:19 PM Classical Music

It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

Isaw Jill Anna Ponasik at the Alchemist Theatre a while back. She was wearing a T-shirt with a colorful print on it. There on the front of her shirt heroicfigures rendered by Mike Zeck were rushing forward out of somewhere in 1984. Iwas going t.. more

Aug 31, 2014 9:34 AM Theater

