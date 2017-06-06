Jill Anna Ponasik
Lions and Tigers and Bees, Oh My!
George Frideric Handel’s animal characters from his splendid operas and oratorios take to Lynden Sculpture Garden June 16 and 17 in a collaborative event by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company called “Handel’s Bestiar... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:16 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Milwaukee Opera Theatre Revives 'The Mikado' in Topsy-Turvy New Version
Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents its topsy-turvy new version of The Mikado at Next Act Theater, March 16-26. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:40 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Alchemist Theatre Stages ‘A Life in the Theatre’
The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Light, Shadow and Clutter in A Life In The Theatre
Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more
Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Life in the Theatre Opening at Month’s End
David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more
Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Thank you. NEXT!’ Says the Audition Manager in Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s New Reality Opera
Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance
In Tandem and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Collaborate on ‘Ernest in Love’
Jane Flieller, co-founder and managing director of In Tandem Theatre, and Jill Anna Ponasik, producing artistic director of Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), have admired each other’s work for years and have come together for the first time to... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Failed Defense of Innocence
Under Suzan Fete’s direction, John Pielmeier’s Agnes of God shines as a detailed psychological portrait of three women in a life-altering situation. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:43 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Broccoli Theatricals presents THE GIRL IN 14 G
Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more
Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Fairy Queen’ in the Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Opera Drama with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
A Chorus Line is an interesting premise for a musical. People have paid way too much to see that show over the years. I saw a touring production of the show a few years back at the Marcus Center. The distance and empty space struck me more than an.. more
May 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Charming Satire of ‘The Mikado’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in a non-traditional setting. more
Mar 10, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Renaissance Theaterworks’ Telling of Love, Jealously and Murder
Renaissance Theaterworks presents the Midwest premiere of Irish playwright Nancy Harris’ adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name, The Kreutzer Sonata. This one-man drama features James Pickering as title character Pozdnyshev, a... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s World Premiere
During the 1960s, behavioral scientists explored the boundary between Homo sapiens and other primates by tearing chimpanzees from their surroundings and raising them as if they were human children. The memoirs of the most notorious of thos... more
Nov 4, 2014 8:19 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Mortgage Freeman Opt for Prog Overload on "Streetcrusher"
It’s possible to describe Mortgage Freeman’ssophomore album Streetcrusher in asingle word: busy. Using one word to describe an album this bountiful, however,almost feels like an insult, since brevity has nothing to do with this record’sprog-ad.. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cinderella at the Skylight
“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:58 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Next Sighting of Jill Anna Ponasik
Isaw Jill Anna Ponasik at the Alchemist Theatre a while back. She was wearing a T-shirt with a colorful print on it. There on the front of her shirt heroicfigures rendered by Mike Zeck were rushing forward out of somewhere in 1984. Iwas going t.. more
Aug 31, 2014 9:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater