Jillian Smith
Secret Garden Auditions Next Month
Frances Hodgson Burnett’s early 20th century children’s novel The Secret Garden has been adapted into a variety of different formats over the years. The story of a wealthy, young English girl raised primarily by her family’s servants in Indi.. more
Jan 30, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three Nights for 33 Variations With Beethoven
Moisés Kaufman is probably best-known for The Laramie Project --an exploration into the psyche of a small town in the wake of a murder that became national news. That play debuted 15 years ago. It’s been produced quite a lot since then. Much more .. more
Mar 6, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
On Final Curtains and New Beginnings
Soulstice Theatre closes its season with Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman’s classic Follies. Set at a showgirls’ reunion in a New York theater slated for demolition, the story centers on two couples, the wives more
Jun 10, 2014 11:09 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Soulstice Presents ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’
Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more
Nov 15, 2013 5:29 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Conjunction Junction’ Live
A group of remarkably long-lived animated educational shorts gets another look this summer as Soulstice Theatre presents a staging of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Directed by Jillian Smith and Char Manny, the production holds more
Jul 31, 2013 1:13 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Sisters Before a Funeral
The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more
May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
People, Puppets and Suess
There are a few musicals so wildly chaotic and beautifully diverse that they full reality doesn’t hit you until the next day. Suessical The Musical is one of those musicals. Concieved by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, the show .. more
Jul 30, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Stillness and Silence In Shining City
Conor McPherson’s Shining City is cloaked in a deafening silence. It’s not just the script, which seems peppered with more pauses than a Pinter play . . . it’s the solitude that the drama achieves in a series of dialogues that makes the whole th.. more
Feb 12, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice's Shining City Ensemble
It’s nice to see a play come-up on the month’s schedule that has a compelling script that I’ve never seen produced before. It’s even nicer when the cast listed for the production turns out to feature a really talented group of actors. When the a.. more
Feb 8, 2011 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Buddy Guy w/ Jonny Lang
Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aziz Ansari @ the Pabst
I’m almost willing to bet my weight in Pabst Blue Ribbon that anyone who spends an hour watching Aziz Ansari will walk away talking just like him. Start by proposing an everyday fact about life or a weird situation, drop down low into a sor... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Shinedown
Treading closely to Nickelback’s mix of chest-beating post-grunge and skyscraping, vaguely Christian ballads, Floridian Shinedown hard-rockers are riding high off the success of their 2008 album The Sound of Madness. That disc spawned their... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Leave Well-Enough Alone
In April, police in Copley Township, Ohio, were called to a restaurant where Erik Salmons, 39, was allegedly intoxicated and annoying customers. Officers declined to arrest him but did insist that he lea,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Night Marchers
Veteran singer/guitarist John Reis has quite the musical background. He helped form bands like Rocket From the Crypt, Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes. His new garage rock quartet The Night Marchers is the latest in the singer’s catalogue. Th... more
Apr 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee