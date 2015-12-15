Jim Broadbent
Brooklyn
Brooklyn is good for many things, including its recreation of 1950s New York with its contrast of poverty and affluence, the threadbare but earnest romance of parish dances where couples press close as the band plays Irish waltzes, and its ... more
Dec 15, 2015
Film Clips 11.24.15
Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more
Nov 24, 2015
Film Clips: April 17
Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more
Apr 17, 2014
Closed Circuit
The timing for Closed Circuit’s release couldn’t be better. With Edward Snowden in Russia, the conviction of the U.S. Army’s Wikileaker, vigorous public debate over the NSA’s surveillance program, the Boston Marathon massacre and the Britis... more
Aug 28, 2013
Any Human Heart
William Boyd’s novel Any Human Heart follows the lead of Anthony Burgess’ Earthly Powers in examining the 20th century through the life of a fictitious author. Only Burgess’ novelist was gay and successful while Boyd’s author, Logan Mountstuart.. more
Feb 3, 2011
Romantic Fools
In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Georgina McKee and Ryan Schabach star in Orloff’s lightly comic look into relationships. Theatergoers may remember Orloff’s work from Ha!, a p,Tod... more
Apr 30, 2009