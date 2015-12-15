RSS

Jim Broadbent

film_brooklyn_a.jpg.jpe

Brooklyn is good for many things, including its recreation of 1950s New York with its contrast of poverty and affluence, the threadbare but earnest romance of parish dances where couples press close as the band plays Irish waltzes, and its ... more

Dec 15, 2015 9:19 PM Film Reviews

filmclips.jpg.jpe

Brooklyn, adapted by Nick Hornby from the Colm Tóibín novel concerns a young Irish immigrant in New York named Eilis Lacey, who finds that when her old life comes a-calling, there’s more to like about her new life than she may have first ex... more

Nov 24, 2015 8:23 PM Film Clips

Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more

Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM Film Clips

closedcircuit.jpg.jpe

The timing for Closed Circuit’s release couldn’t be better. With Edward Snowden in Russia, the conviction of the U.S. Army’s Wikileaker, vigorous public debate over the NSA’s surveillance program, the Boston Marathon massacre and the Britis... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:38 AM Film Reviews

William Boyd’s novel Any Human Heart follows the lead of Anthony Burgess’ Earthly Powers in examining the 20th century through the life of a fictitious author. Only Burgess’ novelist was gay and successful while Boyd’s author, Logan Mountstuart.. more

Feb 3, 2011 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6379.jpe

In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a program of romantic comedy shorts by Rich Orloff. Georgina McKee and Ryan Schabach star in Orloff’s lightly comic look into relationships. Theatergoers may remember Orloff’s work from Ha!, a p,Tod... more

Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES