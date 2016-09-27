Jim Crow
Sabotaging Democracy Costing Republicans Millions
All Republicans really wanted to do was disenfranchise constituencies that voted strongly Democratic—racial minorities, the poor, students and the elderly. But all that did was make those groups mad and more determined than ever to vote. An... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
GOP’s Voting Changes Are Unfair Burden on Minority Voters
Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more
May 24, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Golden Age of Bronzeville Milwaukee’s African-American heritage
To live as an African American in this country at the turn of the 20th century was to face Bronzeville: A Milwaukee Lifestyle ,Milwaukee Color more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE