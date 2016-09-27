RSS

Jim Crow

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

All Republicans really wanted to do was disenfranchise constituencies that voted strongly Democratic—racial minorities, the poor, students and the elderly. But all that did was make those groups mad and more determined than ever to vote. An... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:32 PM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

0830voterid.jpg.jpe

Shame on Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators for enacting laws that place an unfair—and in our view, unconstitutional—burden on minority voters. more

May 24, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 6 Comments

8246f537184c61a51c66fc8eeb03dbc3.jpg.jpe

“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more

Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM News Features 18 Comments

integrated_loc_may17.jpg.jpe

Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more

May 14, 2014 2:03 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage7773.jpe

To live as an African American in this country at the turn of the 20th century was to face Bronzeville: A Milwaukee Lifestyle ,Milwaukee Color more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES