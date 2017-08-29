Jim Devita
The Frightening Intensity of APT's 'A View from the Bridge'
Dark undercurrents become the driving force for the 11characters in A View from the Bridge, playwright Arthur Miller’s “Greek tragedy" and American Players Theatre’s last production of the 2017 summer season. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:29 AM Michael Muckian Theater
APT’s ‘Private Lives’ Excels
American Players Theatre performs Noel Coward’s comedy Private Lives through Oct. 2 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:28 PM Michael Muckian Theater
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Hamlet’s Best Buddies
Life’s random cruelties drive the existential farce Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which opened last Saturday at American Players Theatre in Spring Green. But Tom Stoppard’s 1966 absurdist tragicomedy, based on two minor characters ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:27 AM Michael Muckian Theater
‘Hamlet’ in Spring Green
As programming choices go, Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark is either one of the easiest or most difficult to make. On the one hand, Hamlet has instant recognition. Everyone read it in high school more
Jun 19, 2013 4:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jim DeVita Talks Acting, Shakespeare
American Players Theatre in Spring Green will inaugurate the Touchstone Theatre, its new i In Acting Shakespeare ,Off the Cuff more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Mea Culpa Monday: the 'my bad' edition
An Artist for All Seasons
He is an actor, a published writer, a playwright and a native of Long Island, N.Y., who ma Glengarry Glen Ross ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff