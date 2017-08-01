RSS

Jim Doyle

The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more

Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more

May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Expresso 4 Comments

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

This just in: Scott Walker has rejected the Menomonee Nation's proposal to build a casino in Kenosha. Not surprisingly, he's blaming the compacts negotiated with then-Gov. Jim Doyle. Here's the official statement:Governor Scott Walker Announces No.. more

Jan 23, 2015 4:54 PM Daily Dose 5 Comments

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker spares no expense as he crisscrosses the state and country on the taxpayers’ dime.New state plane records exclusively more

Jul 17, 2014 5:50 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more

Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Expresso

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

On April 2, in one of only two statewide races on the ballot, Wisconsin voters will have a rare chance to weigh in on the state’s support for public and private schools. more

Mar 12, 2013 10:12 PM News Features

Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more

Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Taking Liberties

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more

Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM News Features

The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more

Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM News Features

I had to check the press release on this one a couple of times for a couple of different reasons . . . First of all: Yes. Someone really wrote and produced a show that was a parody of a book that was essentially a parody of itself. Bring a cop.. more

Dec 22, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

Public transit and its funding are back in the news as the Milwaukee County board struggles with the real issue of how to keep the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) functioning with sufficient bus lines to be viable more

Dec 5, 2012 3:08 PM Expresso

Nobody ever said mad tea partiers running around in tinfoil hats had to make any sense.In the name of preventing President Barack Obama from obliterating liberty in America through a government more

Nov 20, 2012 10:34 PM Taking Liberties

Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more

Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Expresso

 Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more

Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Theater

We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

<p> An evil corporation with an innocuous name, Redleaf, lurks in the shadows of <em>The Hunter</em>, and its reach extends to the remotest corners of the Earth. Willem Dafoe plays the titular stalker, Martin David, a freelance enforcer hired by .. more

Jun 28, 2012 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

