Jim Doyle
The Foxconn Con
The promises of job creation in Wisconsin made by Foxconn, Scott Walker and Donald Trump amount, essentially, to a pack of lies. more
Aug 1, 2017 4:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Now Abele Sees Himself As a Job Training Expert
Out of left field, Chris Abele has petitioned Gov. Scott Walker to shift federal job training dollars from the successful Employ Milwaukee to some entity under him. There are many problems with Abele’s request. more
May 9, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
BREAKING: Walker Rejects Kenosha Casino
This just in: Scott Walker has rejected the Menomonee Nation's proposal to build a casino in Kenosha. Not surprisingly, he's blaming the compacts negotiated with then-Gov. Jim Doyle. Here's the official statement:Governor Scott Walker Announces No.. more
Jan 23, 2015 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 5 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
Issue of the Week: Taxpayers Are Footing Scott Walker’s Sky-High State Plane Flights and Security Costs
Gov. Scott Walker spares no expense as he crisscrosses the state and country on the taxpayers’ dime.New state plane records exclusively more
Jul 17, 2014 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker’s Book Rewrites High-Speed Rail History
Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more
Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Marriage Equality Is Coming
When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more
Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Evers v. Pridemore for State Superintendent
On April 2, in one of only two statewide races on the ballot, Wisconsin voters will have a rare chance to weigh in on the state’s support for public and private schools. more
Mar 12, 2013 10:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Jobs with Big Payoffs
Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more
Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Tamara Grigsby: ‘Light Always Prevails’
The good news is that after giving everyone a big scare this past year, state Rep. Tamara Grigsby is in good health and “feeling wonderful.”The bad news is that Grigsby more
Dec 26, 2012 3:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Road Trip To Spank?
I had to check the press release on this one a couple of times for a couple of different reasons . . . First of all: Yes. Someone really wrote and produced a show that was a parody of a book that was essentially a parody of itself. Bring a cop.. more
Dec 22, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Saving Mass Transit
Public transit and its funding are back in the news as the Milwaukee County board struggles with the real issue of how to keep the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) functioning with sufficient bus lines to be viable more
Dec 5, 2012 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Health Care Madness
Nobody ever said mad tea partiers running around in tinfoil hats had to make any sense.In the name of preventing President Barack Obama from obliterating liberty in America through a government more
Nov 20, 2012 10:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Making Corrections Work for the Community
Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more
Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Images reflecting into the dawn of the new season
Quite often, promo pics for upcoming shows give me something to post into a blog . . . and they look really nice next to a print review, but occasionally there are some that go beyond that and they end up hanging out on my desktop for a bit long.. more
Aug 15, 2012 3:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Hunting the Tiger
<p> An evil corporation with an innocuous name, Redleaf, lurks in the shadows of <em>The Hunter</em>, and its reach extends to the remotest corners of the Earth. Willem Dafoe plays the titular stalker, Martin David, a freelance enforcer hired by .. more
Jun 28, 2012 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood