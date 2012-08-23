RSS
Jim Eannelli
Sugarfoot Is Back
Sugarfoot Is Back

The '80s and '90s were special for Milwaukee music—an era when bands grounded in classic pop-rock songwriting (and often with an Americana accent) thrived on the city's East Side alt scene. One of the best, Sugarfoot, is returning to
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Kings Go Forth Debut New Tracks
Kings Go Forth Debut New Tracks

You know those three Kings Go Forth tracks that you've been streaming on the group's Myspace page for the last six months? Well, they've added three more. The first two, "Now We're Gone" and "High On Your Love," expand on the basementy, analoguey ..
Jan 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
