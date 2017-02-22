Jim Jarmusch
A Week in the Life of Paterson
Paterson wakes up everymorning, more or less at the same time, and on weekdays walks to his job as busdriver in a city whose name he shares, Paterson, New Jersey. Twins areeverywhere in this film—on the park bench he passes .. more
Feb 22, 2017 2:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Only Lovers Left Alive
Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more
Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Bad Plus
The acoustic New York jazz trio The Bad Plus earned crossover attention for their deconstructed covers of unlikely rock songs, most famously Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but that attention has too often overshadowed their reputat more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews