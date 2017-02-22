RSS

Jim Jarmusch

Paterson wakes up everymorning, more or less at the same time, and on weekdays walks to his job as busdriver in a city whose name he shares, Paterson, New Jersey. Twins areeverywhere in this film—on the park bench he passes .. more

Feb 22, 2017 2:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more

Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM Film Reviews

The acoustic New York jazz trio The Bad Plus earned crossover attention for their deconstructed covers of unlikely rock songs, most famously Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” but that attention has too often overshadowed their reputat more

Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

