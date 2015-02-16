Jim Klauser
Cliff Martinez’s Movie Music
Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more
Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The New, Improved Republican Party
For some bizarre reason, one of the most seismic shifts in Republican political strategy in Wisconsin history—no, the history of the world—has been totally overlooked in the media.I am referring to the startling public declaration by Jim Kl... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Jim Klauser’s U-Turn on the GOP Primary
Jun 9, 2010 7:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Prometheus Trio
For the third program of its 2008-2009 season, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s resident piano/violin/cello ensemble the Prometheus Trio will perform lesser-known pieces from three of classical m,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee