Jim Morrison
Jim Morrison, Reconsidered
KACM’s The Lizard King charts the grim final months of The Doors’ unknowable singer. more
Sep 23, 2015 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
The Doors: Other Voices/Full Circle
Most Doors fans have no memory of the two albums the band released after Jim Morrison’s death, and despite impressive looking sales figures for the first one, few fans heard those recordings at t,Album Reviews more
Sep 17, 2015 9:31 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
KACM Presents The Midwestern Premiere of 'The Lizard King'
KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more
Jim Morrison’s Last Days This Coming September
Pop music icon Jim Morrison had passed away in Paris in 1971. Found among his belongings were a set of recordings of poetry, spoken words and music made by Morrison largely in Los Angeles in 1969. Inspired by these “lost tapes,” playwright Jay .. more
May 7, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Indie Jim Morrison Play Looking For Funding
Indie outfit KACM Theatrical is lookingto stage the midwest premiere of Jay Jeff Jones’ The Lizard King.The biographical play about pop icon Jim Morrison is set in the final year ofhis life. The local production currently looking for funding on.. more
Nov 22, 2014 9:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Doors’ Feast of Friends
Although Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek met in film school, they made their fame in music with The Doors. But an impulse to make movies persisted. The closest they got, Feast of Friends , was never completed and seldom seen in a good print until it.. more
Nov 19, 2014 3:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Doors: Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine (Rhino Elektra)
Originally released in 1972 in the aftermath of Jim Morrison’s death, Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine is a best-of plus a pair of B-sides. Reissued on CD, it remains a good survey of a band that packed a lot of music into a few short yea... more
Jun 9, 2014 10:02 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
27: A History of the 27 Club through the Lives of Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse (Da Capo), by Howard Sounes
With Kurt Cobain’s death came media chatter on the “27 Club,” the propensity for rock stars to die at age 27. The passing of Amy Winehouse at that same age stimulated renewed scuttlebutt. British rock biographer Howard Sounes came to hi... more
Apr 9, 2014 1:05 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Doors R-Evolution
TheDoors met at UCLA's film school, so no surprise that they worked to craft shortfilms to accompany their songs. At the same time, they were compelled into theawkward setting of teen television. And m.. more
Dec 24, 2013 1:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Doors at the Hollywood Bowl
JimMorrison’s arrests for onstage indecency have sometimes overshadowed the Doors’prowess as a live band. But as the documentary film Live at the Bowl ’68 shows,the band was no mere spectacle waiting to happen but a sharp musical unit... more
Oct 25, 2012 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jim Morrison's Epitaph
<p> The Doors compressed more creativity into four years than most rock bands can manage in four decades. Of course, theirs was an unusually fertile cultural period and not everything they recorded ranks with greatness. Still, the best of their m.. more
Feb 5, 2012 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
