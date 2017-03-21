Jim Ott
A Wonderful but Unfortunately Symbolic Effort
A bill currently in the Wisconsin legislature is a good piece of legislation, but unfortunately a symbolic effort. Four Republican legislators have bucked their party’s leadership to do what’s best for the average citizen and the state’s ec... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Global Warming: Too Hot to Handle
After beginning my reporting career under an editor I considered unnaturally obsessed with the day's weather... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
So What Are They Hiding?
The state Legislature is planning to meet only one day this month. But on that one day—Tuesday, Sept. 13—they attempted to block campaign finance disclosure rules that would shed light on who, exactly, is donating to shadowy, anonymous spe... more
Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments