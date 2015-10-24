RSS

Jim Padovano

church-theatre-detail.jpg.jpe

In Tandem's Intimate Tenth Street Theatre

Jim Padovano recently announced that Broccoli Theatricals and Encore  Theatre Company will be presenting an intimate cabaret staging of The Girl in 14 G at the Tenth Street Theatre. This past summer the group had staged a solidly entertaining .. more

Oct 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_wct_a_(bycarrollstudios).jpg.jpe

Waukesha Civic Theatre presents a charming rendition of A Little Night Music through Oct. 4. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:04 AM Theater

blogimage12162.jpe

Among the youngest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds, the Indian Summer Festival marks the beginning of fall while celebrating Wisconsin’s American-Indian heritage. In addition to the expected music, dance and cultur... more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

