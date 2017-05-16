RSS

Jim Sensenbrenner

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

Democrat Khary Penebaker is running againstlongtime incumbent Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner to representWisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Here are Penebaker’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occ.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:17 PM Daily Dose

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more

Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM News Features

The two Roberts, Duvall andDowney, Jr., make a great antagonistic father-son team in The Judge . They are supported with a sensitive performance byVincent D’Onofrio as the half-disgruntled other son. But half-disgruntled is asymptom of the film.. more

Oct 9, 2014 3:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

In the past few weeks, we’ve heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can’t handle the numbers more

Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Expresso 4 Comments

If you were to believe some newspaper reports from the state Republican convention over the weekend, you’d think Wisconsin congressmen Paul Ryan and Jim Sensenbrenner were on opposite sides of a dramatic split within more

May 7, 2013 9:25 PM Taking Liberties

The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more

May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee's ultra-right-wing Bradley Foundation just lost a very public battle. The multimillion-dollar nonprofit is one of the largest funders of the climate-change-denying Heartland Institute, which gave in to public pressure (and public ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more

Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Theater

Long before Europeans stepped foot here, American Indians discovered how to collect the sap of a maple tree and turn it into sweet, nutritious syrup. Since then, the golden brown liquid that we love to pour on breakfast foods and add to our... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

I don't do too much Bucks blogging because I am just not a big NBA fan. But I have to say that with these two signings and the return of Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut - there's reason to be excited for next season. The signings are enough to.. more

Jul 4, 2010 6:22 PM More Sports

The silence is deafening. It’s always amazing to watch conservative commentators feed the inflamed debate over immigration, an issue steeped in bigotry and hatred, without once mentioning bigotry and hatred.The more obvious the racism, the ... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 9 Comments

Mar 3, 2010 9:51 PM Daily Dose

When the news broke, some scoffed at the serviceprovided by the live information agents&m Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

The clock is ticking on the implementation of the Real ID Act in Wisconsin. What’s your take? ,News Features more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

On Wednesday, December 31 at 1 p.m. join the Milwaukee Wave as they take on the Chicago Storm. This is a great event to take the family to, you can get a Family 4-Pack for only $60. The Family 4-Packs include: 4-$16 tickets, 4-Hot Dogs, and... more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

