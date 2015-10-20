RSS

Jim Tasse

Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Off the Cuff

Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more

May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Theater

The Battery Factory, a nonprofit organization that focuses on igniting new performance and visual arts projects and organizations, is currently backing Feast of Crispian (FoC), a nonprofit program that uses Shakespeare plays as a tool to h... more

Nov 12, 2014 12:42 AM Expresso

The Feast of Crispian isa fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. militaryveterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have beenworking with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques wit.. more

Nov 11, 2014 4:00 PM Theater

The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Theater

In Keith Huff’s The Detective’s Wife, now playing at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Alice Conroy is a recently widowed framing shop owner determined to find out who killed her detective husband. An,Theater more

Oct 3, 2013 12:54 AM Theater

At some point in the drama, protagonist Alice Conroy works out how many mystery books she had read over the course of her life. It’s a big number. She starts crunching the numbers and discovers how much of her waking life had been spent in ... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:53 PM Theater

UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Theater

