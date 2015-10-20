Jim Tasse
Coping Through Shakespeare
Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
A 20th-Century Witch Hunt
Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more
May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Feast of Crispian Participating Veterans and Volunteers
The Battery Factory, a nonprofit organization that focuses on igniting new performance and visual arts projects and organizations, is currently backing Feast of Crispian (FoC), a nonprofit program that uses Shakespeare plays as a tool to h... more
Nov 12, 2014 12:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Veterans Performing Shakespeare This Sunday
The Feast of Crispian isa fascinating project that pairs theater professionals with U.S. militaryveterans. For the last 18 months, Jim Tasse and his colleagues have beenworking with veterans from the Zablocki V.A. teaching acting techniques wit.. more
Nov 11, 2014 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Gint’ in Appalachia
The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mary McDonald Kerr Shines In MCT’s ‘The Detective’s Wife’
In Keith Huff’s The Detective’s Wife, now playing at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Alice Conroy is a recently widowed framing shop owner determined to find out who killed her detective husband. An,Theater more
Oct 3, 2013 12:54 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
One Actor, One Director, One Script
At some point in the drama, protagonist Alice Conroy works out how many mystery books she had read over the course of her life. It’s a big number. She starts crunching the numbers and discovers how much of her waking life had been spent in ... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘King Lear’ Opens UWM’s Mainstage Season
UW-Milwaukee Theatre opens its Mainstage Theatre season with The Tragedy of King Lear. The production, in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company, features an interesting mix of professional and student talent... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Basshunter w/ Steve Aoki
Sweden’s Basshunter (born Jonas Altberg) gained international recognition in the Eurodance scene with his 2007 album, Now You’re Gone , which spawned his most popular singles so far, including “All I Ever Wanted.” The superst more
May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee