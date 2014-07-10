Jim Villa
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Pals Get Lifetime Job Security in the Public Sector
News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more
Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
UW System Needs To Do a Thorough Background Check on Walker Allies Jim Villa and Georgia Maxwell
Is it a good thing ifyour job reference is the target of/subject of interest in one if not two John Doe investigations? Imean, shouldn’t you use someone who hasn’t spent more than $400,000 of other people's money on criminal defense attorneys?I .. more
Mar 19, 2014 6:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Campaign Treasurer Asked for RFP Details
Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more
Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Release Of John Doe Emails Points To Unethical And Possibly Illegal Attempts By The Walker Team To Use County Government Resources To Aid His Gubernatorial Campaign
Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more
Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Was Kelly Rindfleisch Also Working for the Realtors Association?
Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more
Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
A Who’s-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more
Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Who's-Who of Walker’s Campaign Aides Who Were Calling the Shots
In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more
Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republicans Stick It to Renters
While landlords shouldn’t have to put up with chronically irresponsible tenants and should have the right to petition for eviction, there should be a level of mutual respect between landlords and their customers, the renters more
May 15, 2013 12:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Greendale Against Bullying Volunteers and Peer Ambassadors
The nonprofit Greendale Against Bullying (GABnow) is striving to end bullying in Greendale and the surrounding communities. Linda Lee, president of GABnow, encourages everyone—children, parents, teachers, administrators more
May 15, 2013 12:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Must John Doe Evidence Remain Secret?
When Judge Neal Nettesheim signed an order closing the three-year John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office, he required that the secrecy order remain in place. more
Mar 13, 2013 4:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Let's Be Clear: Walker's Campaign Staffers Are at the Heart of the Deals
May 30, 2012 6:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Will Scott Walker Beat John Doe?
With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
A Painter of Houses with a House Full of Paintings
The work of Alan Bardin, a fast-rising Milwaukee artist, begs the following two questions: Where has he been, and what kind of hell results in this intense outpouring of artistic expression?To understand the latter, we must first meet the f... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Mouradian Visual Arts
Bucks vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in a close 102-106 game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, but they’ll hope to rebound when the face the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Kids 14 and under will receive a Bucks more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Music Business of ‘Selling Sounds’
David Suisman’s Selling Sounds (Harvard University Press) accurately and with remarkable insight traces the rise of the modern music industry at a time when it is at its downfall in ways unexpected. The book is ever so relevant, as we disco... more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Deja View
To wit: Ialready got a health bill this year for the full amount ($230.00) from aschedul 50-focking-dollars as co-pay ,Art for Art's Sake more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
‘Cinderella’ Worthy of Love at Milwaukee Ballet
Michael Pink, Milwaukee Ballet’s artistic director, haschoreographed an entirely original version of Cinderella to open hiscompany’s 40th season. Hespeaks with great feeling for the fairy tale, which may be the world’sold,Classical Musi more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music