Jim Villa

News broke last week that Scott Walker’s former administrative director at the county, Cindy Archer, is moving up in the salary ranks at the state. Since Walker took more

Jul 10, 2014 1:16 PM Expresso 10 Comments

Is it a good thing ifyour job reference is the target of/subject of interest in one if not two John Doe investigations? Imean, shouldn’t you use someone who hasn’t spent more than $400,000 of other people's money on criminal defense attorneys?I .. more

Mar 19, 2014 6:24 PM Daily Dose

Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more

Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM News Features

Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more

Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Daily Dose

Reporters have just started digging through the 27,000 pages of documents released in the long-running John Doe investigation that yielded six convictions of Gov. Scott Walker’s county more

Feb 26, 2014 2:14 AM Expresso

Buried in the middle of the 16,172-page John Doedocument is a curious note sent by Jim Villa. Villa, at the time of the emails, was (and still is)the head of the powerful Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin (CARW).Villa was Walker’s .. more

Feb 21, 2014 8:06 PM Daily Dose

New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more

Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM News Features

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

While landlords shouldn’t have to put up with chronically irresponsible tenants and should have the right to petition for eviction, there should be a level of mutual respect between landlords and their customers, the renters more

May 15, 2013 12:21 AM Expresso

The nonprofit Greendale Against Bullying (GABnow) is striving to end bullying in Greendale and the surrounding communities. Linda Lee, president of GABnow, encourages everyone—children, parents, teachers, administrators more

May 15, 2013 12:09 AM Expresso

When Judge Neal Nettesheim signed an order closing the three-year John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s Milwaukee County executive office, he required that the secrecy order remain in place. more

Mar 13, 2013 4:56 PM News Features

May 30, 2012 6:11 PM Expresso

With just two weeks before the June 5 recall election facing Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the embattled governor may... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

The work of Alan Bardin, a fast-rising Milwaukee artist, begs the following two questions: Where has he been, and what kind of hell results in this intense outpouring of artistic expression?To understand the latter, we must first meet the f... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in a close 102-106 game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, but they’ll hope to rebound when the face the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Kids 14 and under will receive a Bucks more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

David Suisman’s Selling Sounds (Harvard University Press) accurately and with remarkable insight traces the rise of the modern music industry at a time when it is at its downfall in ways unexpected. The book is ever so relevant, as we disco... more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

To wit: Ialready got a health bill this year for the full amount ($230.00) from aschedul 50-focking-dollars as co-pay ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Michael Pink, Milwaukee Ballet’s artistic director, haschoreographed an entirely original version of Cinderella to open hiscompany’s 40th season. Hespeaks with great feeling for the fairy tale, which may be the world’sold,Classical Musi more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

