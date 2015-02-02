Jim Warchol
Death Blues: Ensemble @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre
The adventurous programming of the long-running Alverno Presents performing arts series is truly something to admire, especially for what it offers local musicians, who are routinely given free rein to develop and mount high-concept product... more
Feb 2, 2015 6:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Death Blues Returns with a Cryptic, Blown-Out Manifesto
High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Physics and Performance Art at Turner Hall Ballroom
Alverno Presents, a dedicated importer of performances by groundbreaking artists from around the globe, is breaking ground itself with a commissioned performance by Milwaukee artists. Whatever transpires in the Turner Hall Ballroom on Feb. ... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature