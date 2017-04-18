RSS

Jimi Hendrix

This music has been heard before—but not like this. The tracks on Live at George’s Club 20 with Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix recorded in the winter of 1965-1966, were released years ago in seriously compromised version by low-budget... more

Apr 18, 2017 1:48 PM Album Reviews

In the last years before his death, Jimi Hendrix tried different settings and accompanists, including the short-lived Band of Gypsys. Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 documents one of his performances with that lineup, a N... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:48 PM Album Reviews

The soulful Boston rock band Lake Street Dive relished taking risks on their latest album, Side Pony. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:16 PM Music Feature

The number-one music book in 2015, according to Rolling Stone magazine, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War places popular music at the heart of the Vietnam experience. Authors Bradley and Werner will appear to... more

Feb 23, 2016 2:24 PM Books

The recordings Jimi Hendrix made in the U.S. before moving to Swinging London and joining the pantheon of ’60s guitar gods have been subject to litigation, bad remixes and shoddy releases. With You Can’t Use My Name, Hendrix’s 1965-’66 sess... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:16 PM Album Reviews

John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more

Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

 TheIsle of Wight festival (1970) was a fiasco from many angles as 600,000 fans(twice the number at Woodstock) refused to pay, surged across the fences andcamped out (while mouthing half-baked slogans about liberation). Unrulyelem.. more

Jun 18, 2014 1:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

With Kurt Cobain’s death came media chatter on the “27 Club,” the propensity for rock stars to die at age 27. The passing of Amy Winehouse at that same age stimulated renewed scuttlebutt. British rock biographer Howard Sounes came to hi... more

Apr 9, 2014 1:05 AM Books

Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more

Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

Timbuktu was long a symbol of all things distant and exotic; in recent years the ancient city was the site for an annual international musical event, the Festival in the Desert, and the focal point for an indigenous genre that more

Apr 12, 2013 1:09 AM Album Reviews

Mark Lansing’s Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics took him from Milwaukee to session work in California, although he maintains a consistent presence on the Wisconsin circuit. Solstice heralds his solo debut. And it's solo all the more

Mar 14, 2013 1:25 AM Album Reviews

Intended as an authorized companion piece to 2010’s Valleys of Neptune, which unearthed the final studio recordings of the original Jimi Hendrix Experience, People, Hell and Angels explores previously unreleased and often more

Mar 8, 2013 2:19 AM Album Reviews

The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more

Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Album Reviews

Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more

Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM Off the Cuff

<p> With blues as his launch pad, Jimi Hendrix set forth into unexplored outer reaches of sound. The journey was made possible by the amplification of Marshall stacks and his understanding for molding distortion into blues-rock. On the documentar.. more

Jul 17, 2012 3:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Drawing twice as many people as Woodstock, the 1970 Isle of Wright Festival sounded one of the many death knells for the '60s. Over half a million fans demanded a free weekend of concerts and surged across the barricades. It was much to the con.. more

Sep 13, 2011 12:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

The domestic drama of Tennessee Williams’ classic A Streetcar Named Desire has an explosive intensity in Carte Blanche’s intimate studio environment. This is a Streetcar that billows with cigarette smoke and bursts with sudden anger.Katrina... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

In the publisher’s advance catalog, the title of Simon Winder’s book is listed as Save Yourselves! The Gnome Has Gone Crazy! A Personal History of the Germans. At some point someone presumably thought better of it, for it has been published... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more

Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

