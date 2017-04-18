Jimi Hendrix
Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix: Live at George’s Club 20 (Dagger Records)
This music has been heard before—but not like this. The tracks on Live at George’s Club 20 with Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix recorded in the winter of 1965-1966, were released years ago in seriously compromised version by low-budget... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jimi Hendrix: Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 (Legacy)
In the last years before his death, Jimi Hendrix tried different settings and accompanists, including the short-lived Band of Gypsys. Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show 12/31/69 documents one of his performances with that lineup, a N... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
‘The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War’
The number-one music book in 2015, according to Rolling Stone magazine, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War places popular music at the heart of the Vietnam experience. Authors Bradley and Werner will appear to... more
Feb 23, 2016 2:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Curtis Knight & The Squires: You Can’t Use My Name: The RSVP/PPX Sessions (Experience Hendrix/Legacy)
The recordings Jimi Hendrix made in the U.S. before moving to Swinging London and joining the pantheon of ’60s guitar gods have been subject to litigation, bad remixes and shoddy releases. With You Can’t Use My Name, Hendrix’s 1965-’66 sess... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
John Ridley on Jimi Hendrix
John Ridley is the great success story to come out of Milwaukee in recent years. The writer-director earned an Oscar for his carefully calibrated screenplay, 12 Years a Slave . He returns with a dramatization of a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix.. more
Sep 24, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hendrix at the Isle of Wight
TheIsle of Wight festival (1970) was a fiasco from many angles as 600,000 fans(twice the number at Woodstock) refused to pay, surged across the fences andcamped out (while mouthing half-baked slogans about liberation). Unrulyelem.. more
Jun 18, 2014 1:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
27: A History of the 27 Club through the Lives of Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse (Da Capo), by Howard Sounes
With Kurt Cobain’s death came media chatter on the “27 Club,” the propensity for rock stars to die at age 27. The passing of Amy Winehouse at that same age stimulated renewed scuttlebutt. British rock biographer Howard Sounes came to hi... more
Apr 9, 2014 1:05 AM David Luhrssen Books
Live from Festival au Desert (Clermont Music)
Timbuktu was long a symbol of all things distant and exotic; in recent years the ancient city was the site for an annual international musical event, the Festival in the Desert, and the focal point for an indigenous genre that more
Apr 12, 2013 1:09 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mark Lansing
Mark Lansing’s Hendrix-style guitar pyrotechnics took him from Milwaukee to session work in California, although he maintains a consistent presence on the Wisconsin circuit. Solstice heralds his solo debut. And it's solo all the more
Mar 14, 2013 1:25 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Jimi Hendrix
Intended as an authorized companion piece to 2010’s Valleys of Neptune, which unearthed the final studio recordings of the original Jimi Hendrix Experience, People, Hell and Angels explores previously unreleased and often more
Mar 8, 2013 2:19 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
douBt
The second album from the progressive rock and jazz group douBt begins with “There Is A War Going On,” a spoken-word rant against the infamous One Percent. It’s a startlingly political—and distinctly American—opening more
Jan 18, 2013 3:08 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Rob Lewis Makes The Scene
Music clubs and concert venues have come and gone in Milwaukee, but every now and then, one hall comes to represent an era in the memories of music fans. When the powerful Balistrieri family opened The Scene in 1965 more
Dec 28, 2012 4:23 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Hendrix at Berkeley
<p> With blues as his launch pad, Jimi Hendrix set forth into unexplored outer reaches of sound. The journey was made possible by the amplification of Marshall stacks and his understanding for molding distortion into blues-rock. On the documentar.. more
Jul 17, 2012 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Hendrix Comes Alive
Drawing twice as many people as Woodstock, the 1970 Isle of Wright Festival sounded one of the many death knells for the '60s. Over half a million fans demanded a free weekend of concerts and surged across the barricades. It was much to the con.. more
Sep 13, 2011 12:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Experience Hendrix (3/21)
The concert event of the year is coming to Milwaukee! The 2010 Tribute Tour - Experience Hendrix is coming to the ,Sponsored Events more
Mar 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Jimi Hendrix
The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews