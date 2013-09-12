Jimmy Dragolovich
The Funny Side of Camelot
Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Brandon Miller Theater
Reefer Madness: Musical Comedy Way, Way, Way Over The Top
More satisfying than a whole box of Jeez-Its™, Carte Blanche’s production of Reefer Madness! The Musical is easily the single most enjoyable musical comedy this season. A charmingly well-balanced cast takes a show without much complexity to it a.. more
Nov 7, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hitler is a Bad Roommate
George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more
Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A New Hitler Pushes Back MEIN KAMPF
Sometimes there’s just no way to deliver news without it sounding kind of weird. Carte Blanche Studio Theatre had announced some time ago its plan to stage a production of the George Tabori political spoof Mein Kampf. Though it had been acclaime.. more
Sep 14, 2011 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Actors Write: Carte Blanche's NEW PLAYS FESTIVAL
A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more
Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Titus with Carte Blanche
T. S. Eliot said it was "one of the stupidest and most uninspired plays ever written." And it was written by Shakespeare. Mr. Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock wasn't alone in his assessment of Titus Andronicus--a work that had been almost univer.. more
May 28, 2011 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Studio Theatre Hypochondriac
There’s a kind of nobility to the legend that 17th Century playwright Molière died after collapsing onstage performing in the title role of his final play. The weird irony of it was that Molière was playing the title role of The Imaginary Invali.. more
Feb 12, 2011 4:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Irishman and a Brit Walk Into a Brothel . . .
Brendan Behan had been out of prison for about a decade when he’d written The Hostage. His ties with the Irish Republican Army were more or less in his past by that time. The Irish poet/writer had reached a considerable level of success before .. more
Nov 29, 2010 10:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Style and Comedy With Carte Blanche
The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more
Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lykke Li w/ Miike Snow and Esser
On her debut album, last year’s Youth Novels, Swedish songwriter Lykke Li introduced herself as a different kind of electro-pop singer, eschewing simple, danceable beats in favor of moody, brain-twisting clatter courtesy of Peter, Bjorn and... more
Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Conservatory of Music's Tribute to Francisco Tárrega
T%uFFFDrrega's knowledge of the piano helped him tremendously in composition, especially so in Lagrima ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
James DeVita Delights in “In Acting Shakespeare”
DeVita adapted In Acting Shakespeare from Sir Ian McKellen's similar autobiographical perf In Acting Shakespeare ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Rishi Tea’s Refreshing Innovation
Enduringthe summer heat can take on many forms, but few are as refreshing,convenient and Camellia sinensis ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an improvisational ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s longest-running nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the conf... more
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
International Pop Overthrow
Milwaukee power-pop bands of all shapes, sizes and affiliations took the stage at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn this week during the four-day International Pop Overthrow festival, which concludes today with a line-up of groups drawn from all ove... more
May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Antony and the Johnsons @ The Pabst Theater
From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews