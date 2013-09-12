RSS

Jimmy Dragolovich

theater.jpg.jpe

Monty Python’s Spamalot kicks off the inaugural season of Theatre Unchained at the former Carte Blanche Studios.Written by Python’s Eric Idle with John Du Prez, Spamalot adapts the surrealist troupe’s first feature film, Monty Python and th... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:41 PM Theater

More satisfying than a whole box of Jeez-Its™, Carte Blanche’s production of Reefer Madness! The Musical is easily the single most enjoyable musical comedy this season. A charmingly well-balanced cast takes a show without much complexity to it a.. more

Nov 7, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

George Tabori’s Mein Kampf could easily have been very, very bad. A comedy about Hitler could go in a number of awful and shaloow directions. It’s a relief to know that the comedy about a young, pre-Nazi Hitler is actually really funny. Tabori’s.. more

Oct 3, 2011 2:51 PM Theater

Sometimes there’s just no way to deliver news without it sounding kind of weird. Carte Blanche Studio Theatre had announced some time ago its plan to stage a production of the George Tabori political spoof Mein Kampf. Though it had been acclaime.. more

Sep 14, 2011 4:16 AM Theater

A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more

Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Theater

T. S. Eliot said it was "one of the stupidest and most uninspired plays ever written." And it was written by Shakespeare. Mr. Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock wasn't alone in his assessment of Titus Andronicus--a work that had been almost univer.. more

May 28, 2011 7:22 PM Theater

There’s a kind of nobility to the legend that 17th Century playwright Molière died after collapsing onstage performing in the title role of his final play. The weird irony of it was that Molière was playing the title role of The Imaginary Invali.. more

Feb 12, 2011 4:08 AM Theater

Brendan Behan had been out of prison for about a decade when he’d written The Hostage. His ties with the Irish Republican Army were more or less in his past by that time. The Irish poet/writer had reached a considerable level of success before .. more

Nov 29, 2010 10:22 AM Theater

The unique personality of Carte Blanche Studios’ latest farce is apparent from the first moment you walk into the theatre. The general rhythm and language of a traditional farce has been bent and twisted into a strikingly bizarre parallel world... more

Jun 26, 2010 2:13 PM Theater

blogimage7536.jpe

On her debut album, last year’s Youth Novels, Swedish songwriter Lykke Li introduced herself as a different kind of electro-pop singer, eschewing simple, danceable beats in favor of moody, brain-twisting clatter courtesy of Peter, Bjorn and... more

Aug 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7416.jpe

T%uFFFDrrega's knowledge of the piano helped him tremendously in composition, especially so in Lagrima ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jul 27, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage7297.jpe

DeVita adapted In Acting Shakespeare from Sir Ian McKellen's similar autobiographical perf In Acting Shakespeare ,Theater more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7101.jpe

Enduringthe summer heat can take on many forms, but few are as refreshing,convenient and Camellia sinensis ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6899.jpe

Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an improvisational ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s longest-running nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the conf... more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6402.jpe

Milwaukee power-pop bands of all shapes, sizes and affiliations took the stage at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn this week during the four-day International Pop Overthrow festival, which concludes today with a line-up of groups drawn from all ove... more

May 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage6102.jpe

In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more

Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5518.jpe

From the grand piano to the seated string trio, Antony and the Johnson's performance at th The Crying Light ,Concert Reviews more

Feb 16, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES