It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more

Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more

Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more

Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Brew Crew Confidential

While it’s still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers’ first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting,Brewers On Deck Circle more

Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more

Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

With the Brewers' season approaching its midpoint, we look at milestones that Chris Carter, Jonathan Villar and Jimmy Nelson could reach. more

Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM A&E Feature

The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Books

