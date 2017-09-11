Jimmy Nelson
Jimmy Nelson and the Case for Eliminating the Designated Hitter
It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more
Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Within Half a Game of Postseason
If the Milwaukee Brewers are going to reach the postseason this year, they have some work to do against their own division: NL Central opponents make up 22 of their final 25 games. more
Sep 5, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Jimmy Nelson Is Putting Together An All-Time Brewers Season
This past Sunday, as Jimmy Nelson was finishing up his(ultimately wasted) eight-inning gem against the Rays, Disciples of Ueckerblogger Ryan Topp asked Twitter, “Jimmy Nelson is having the best season for a #Brewersstarter since when? [Y.. more
Aug 8, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
The 2017 Brewers First-Half Awards: The Top Players of a Surprising Season
The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more
Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Encouraging Opening Week for the Back of the Starting Rotation
While it’s still too early in the season to separate the signal from the noise, I think one fact from the Brewers’ first week is particularly encouraging: The pitchers at the back of the starting,Brewers On Deck Circle more
Apr 10, 2017 9:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Very Few Brewers Are Locks for Next Year's Opening Day Roster
Spots on next year's team will be competitive: Only four current Brewers are all but guaranteed to be on the team's 2017 25-man roster more
Aug 29, 2016 1:00 PM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Can Chris Carter Crush 40 Home Runs This Season?
With the Brewers' season approaching its midpoint, we look at milestones that Chris Carter, Jonathan Villar and Jimmy Nelson could reach. more
Jun 27, 2016 11:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers 2016: Construction Zone
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek take a look ahead at the Milwaukee Brewers’ upcoming season. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:20 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Brewers 2015: A Finishing Touch?
The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
.357 String Band w/ The Fatty Acids and Zebras
There’s no shortage of young bands resurrecting the sounds of American bluegrass these days, but many of them do so in the spirit of modern jam music, spinning long improvisations from the genre’s strident twang. Milwaukee’s .357 String more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘For Milwaukee Braves Fans Only!’
Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books