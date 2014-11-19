Jimmy Page
Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin IV, Houses of the Holy (Atlantic/Swan Song)
Led Zeppelin's classic albums never sounded this good. The latest reissues feature the original albums remastered by Jimmy Page and accompanied by a second disc, presenting an alternative version of those same LPs, usually through alternate
Nov 19, 2014 6:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Led Zeppelin: Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin III (Atlantic/Swan Song)
Rock was already getting heavier before Led Zeppelin emerged at the end of the '60s, but their first LP, with the exploding Hindenburg cover, set the pace for the direction of
Jul 10, 2014 1:54 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Light and Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing Group) by Brad Tolinski
Of all the influential aging rock stars, Jimmy Page has assumed an unexpected position in the pantheon of the loud ones who altered the course of popular music. He has achieved a reverential spot and is serene and, one
Jan 17, 2013 4:21 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books