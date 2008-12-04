RSS

Jing's

An email came-in this morning prompting this last-minute addition to the local holiday theatre season. Playwright Neil Haven (who most recently staged a charming comedy about an agoraphobic girl living out of a hotel elevator) has written an adul.. more

Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2085.jpe

Lior Liebling is a boy with Down Syndrome and, depending on who you ask, a heightened sen Praying With Lior ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES