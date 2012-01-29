Jitney
Jitney
Longtime Milwaukee theater fixture Andre Lee Ellis and his company have taken on one of playwright August Wilson's most intriguing works for their latest production. <i>Jitney</i> is the seventh of ten plays Wilson set in Pittsburgh' more
Jan 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jitney
Longtime Milwaukee theater fixture Andre Lee Ellis and his company have taken on one of playwright August Wilson's most intriguing works for their latest production. <i>Jitney</i> is the seventh of ten plays Wilson set in Pittsburgh' more
Jan 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jitney
Longtime Milwaukee theater fixture Andre Lee Ellis and his company have taken on one of playwright August Wilson's most intriguing works for their latest production. <i>Jitney</i> is the seventh of ten plays Wilson set in Pittsburgh' more
Jan 27, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Draeger and Speltz recall ‘The Glory Days of Wisconsin Gas Stations’
The authors, architectural historians Jim Draeger and Mark Speltz, also issue a polite cal Fill'er Up: ,None more
Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Cabs That Go Where Most Cabs Will Not
<p><img width=\"300\" height=\"185\" border=\"0\" title=\"The cast of Andre Lee Ellis\' production of JITNEY\" alt=\"The cast of Andre Lee Ellis\' production of JITNEY\" src=\"http://i1136.photobucket.com/albums/n488/russbickerstaff/339286_2138070.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater