Jj Gatesman
A Bare-Bones 'Glass Menagerie' by Company of Strangers
Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee