Jj Phillips

Vanya and Sonia meet Masha and Spike
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Family Comedy Begins the Season
The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more
Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chekhov in a Blender
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Superman’s Final Flight?
“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more
Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, more
Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee