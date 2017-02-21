Jmkac
John Michael Kohler Arts Center takes 'The Road Less Travelled'
The Kohler Art Center opens a yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," with a Feb. 25th reception; “What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film" screens at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Feb. 23; an... more
Feb 21, 2017 1:34 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Impulse to Escape
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Arts/Industry: A Winning Combination
What happens when a venerable Wisconsin manufacturing company and an art museum sustain a 40-year partnership? Visit the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) to find out. Opened in 1967, the Arts Center has been headed by Director Ruth more
Feb 5, 2014 11:25 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Miniature Drawings, Monumental Impact at JMKAC
As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Kohler Arts Center Explores Memory in 'Hiding Places'
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) presents an integrated program focusing on the gift of human memory. The new initiative includes more than 50 artists participating in coordinating exhibitions that will open on June 26 under the ... more
Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts