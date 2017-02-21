RSS

The Kohler Art Center opens a yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," with a Feb. 25th reception; “What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film" screens at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Feb. 23; an... more

Feb 21, 2017 1:34 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_jmkac_a.jpg.jpe

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Visual Arts

ae.jpg.jpe

What happens when a venerable Wisconsin manufacturing company and an art museum sustain a 40-year partnership? Visit the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) to find out. Opened in 1967, the Arts Center has been headed by Director Ruth more

Feb 5, 2014 11:25 PM A&E Feature

blogimage18266.jpe

As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage15058.jpe

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) presents an integrated program focusing on the gift of human memory. The new initiative includes more than 50 artists participating in coordinating exhibitions that will open on June 26 under the ... more

Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

